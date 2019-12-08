The Farm Hands Live at Rosalind Hills Baptist Church

× Expand Church Music

Bluegrass Gospel Greats The Farm Hands come to Roanoke!

The community is invited to attend a concert by the Farm Hands, an award-winning bluegrass gospel band, on Sunday, December 8 at 6:00pm at Rosalind Hills Baptist Church; 2712 Brandon Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA.

The Farm Hands is based out of Nashville, Tennessee and consists of industry veterans Tim Graves, Keith Tew, Don Hill, Bennie Boling, and Kimberly Bibb Marrs. Among the five members are a Grammy Award winner, a member of the Preservation Hall of Greats, two Song of the Year award winners, 10-time Dobro Player of the Year winner, and long-time veterans of the Grand Ole Opry stage; in addition, as a band they have been honored with awards for Gospel Band of the Year, Entertaining Band of the Year, Vocal Group of the Year, and Album of the Year. These are top-notch singers, songwriters, and instrumentalists! They put on a very entertaining, funny and inspiring program appropriate for all ages.

This band is awesome! I don't know when I've laughed so much or had so much fun. It has been the best concert we have ever had,â€ raved Bill Lewis, pastor at a church where the band recently performed.

There will be no admission charge, but a love offering will be taken; CDs and DVDs will be available for purchase. For additional information, contact Patty Lindley at 502 262-0428.