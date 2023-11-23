× Expand The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

Celebrate the Season, Assist Neighbors in Need and Build a Better Community

Fashions for Evergreens is free and open to the public from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day!

United Way of Roanoke Valley and The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center are pleased to announce the return of our region’s timeless holiday tradition, Fashions for Evergreens, to kick-off the holiday season.

The highly-anticipated, competitive tree-decorating contest is a beloved event for area families who venture to the Hotel Roanoke each year to have family portraits taken while voting with their dollars for the best-dressed tree. The Fashions for Evergreens contest runs through New Year’s Day, when the winning tree is selected through dollar vote counts and a professional panel of judges.

NEW THIS YEAR | $5 SWEEPSTAKES DONATION

All donations at this level and above will be entered to win an overnight stay with breakfast for two! $5 minimum to be entered. Your personal Information will not be sold, distributed or used for any purpose other than entering the sweepstakes. Winner will be Announced & notified January 10, 2024.