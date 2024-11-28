× Expand The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

Celebrate the Season, Assist Neighbors in Need and Build a Better Community

Fashions for Evergreens is free and open to the public from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day and benefits United Way of Roanoke Valley!

Get ready to sparkle this holiday season while giving back to our community! Fashions for Evergreens is here, and it’s packed with festive fun! This beloved free event runs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center—your ultimate holiday hotspot!

What’s the buzz?

Step into a world of creativity at the most exciting tree-decorating contest around! Families come together to snap cheerful photos and vote (with dollars!) for their favorite dazzling tree. The fun continues until New Year’s Day, when we’ll announce the winner based on your votes and our fabulous panel of judges!

HAPPENING AGAIN THIS YEAR: $5 SWEEPSTAKES DONATION!

Feeling lucky? For just a $5 donation, you could win an overnight stay with breakfast for two! Your generous donations support a great cause, and your information is kept safe and sound. The winner will be revealed on January 10, 2025—could it be you?

So grab your family and friends, deck yourselves in holiday cheer, and be part of this joyful tradition! Let’s make this season merry and bright while coming together for a wonderful cause!