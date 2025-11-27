× Expand Courtesy Downtown Roanoke Inc.

Get ready to kick off the holiday season with a spectacular showcase of creativity and community spirit at the annual Fashions for Evergreens November 27, 2025, through January 1, 2026. Hosted by The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, in partnership with the United Way of Roanoke Valley, this beloved event will feature more than 30 dazzling designer trees beautifully adorned throughout the historic hotel. Best of all, this festive extravaganza is free and open to the public. No tickets needed for the event. Best viewing hours are 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Celebrate, vote, and make a difference.

This year, your participation helps support our community. With each vote, you contribute to the United Way of Roanoke Valley. Cast your vote by donating any amount, even just a dollar. Only U.S. currency and checks are accepted.

The tree that raises the most funds will be honored with the People’s Choice Award.

As you stroll through the enchanting displays, you’ll be inspired by the whimsical, elegant, and traditional designs created by professional decorators. This is not just an event, it’s an opportunity to gather, celebrate the spirit of giving, and assist neighbors in need.

Enter our $10 sweepstakes

For just a $10 donation, you can enter our exciting sweepstakes for a chance to win an overnight stay with breakfast for two. Every donation of $10 or more gets you a ticket into the drawing.

Your personal information will remain confidential and will only be used for the sweepstakes. The lucky winner will be announced on January 10, 2026.