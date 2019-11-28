Fashions for Evergreens at The Hotel Roanoke

Now in its 19th year, Fashions for Evergreens celebrates the holidays as a unique tree competition, featuring more than 34 professionally designed trees. Enjoy a self-guided tour throughout the historic property and vote for your favorites with as little as a penny. From whimsical and outlandish displays to elegant and traditional designs, visitors of the 2019 Fashions for Evergreens will be inspired by the glamorous trees and gather ideas from professional decorators for a truly memorable holiday season.