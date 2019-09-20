Fast Fixers & Sewing Solutions

× Expand Taubman Museum of Art. Learn the basics of hand-sewing!

Have you ever wanted to learn how to hem a pair of pants, replace a button, or fix a busted seam on a piece of clothing? Join us in this one-hour lunch class with instructor Laura Moats to learn every step from threading a needle to what stitches to use for which project. Samples and all materials will be provided to practice on that can then be taken home as examples when fixing your own articles of clothing. No experience necessary; bring your own lunch! Cost: $12 general public, $10 members.