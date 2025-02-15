Fatal Flashback: A Prom to Die For Murder Mystery 2/15, 6 PM, Bower Center for the Arts

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join us for our 4th Annual Interactive Murder Mystery Event on February 15th from 6 to 9pm! Channel your inner detective as you laugh, talk, eat, drink, and unravel the thrilling mystery of a prom gone wrong. Dress in your favorite prom attire, take on a unique character crafted just for you, and see if you can figure out whodunnit! Tickets are $45 per person or $80 per couple. This includes light food, non-alcoholic beverages, and 1 drink ticket. There will also be a cash bar with wine, beer, and a signature cocktail. This is an adults only event, character roles will be given upon entry to the event, and tickets are non-refundable.

For Tickets: https://members.bowercenter.org/events-performances/Details/fatal-flashback-a-prom-to-die-for-1271010?sourceTypeId=Website