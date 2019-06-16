Father’s Day
Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest, Virginia 24551
Treat Dad to a tour of Thomas Jefferson’s personal retreat and plantation grounds on his special day. Enjoy the tranquility of the natural landscape that once inspired Jefferson’s creativity; take guided tours of his cherished villa and the slave quarter; and discover what life there may have been like for the Jeffersons and the enslaved residents of Poplar Forest. Free for fathers, all day!
Info
Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest, Virginia 24551 View Map