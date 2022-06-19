Father's Day Murder Mystery at Clay Corner Inn

× Expand Jump into Mystery Untitled (1920 × 1005 px) Jump into Mystery

Sunday 6/19/22

Doors open at 3p

Event from 4p - 7p

Individual Tickets $32

This is an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Ticket price includes admission and game participation only. Food and alcohol sold separately. A full service bar will be open and Clay Corner Inn will be offering a special menu starting at 3pm. The mystery is set on a cruise ship, so feel free to wear your island wear! This is an experience like none other. Don't wait, order your tickets today. This is an adults only event and everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend. Character roles will be given upon entry to the event.

For Tickets: https://claycornerinn.ecwid.com/Fathers-Day-Murder-Mystery-Dinner-p467811168?fbclid=IwAR2yRuIgiNMrnui-SQrRC5pC5UDIRLMTFpB4mLQ9amYyuaVQ5SS8RQ48sXk