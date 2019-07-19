Feeding America SWVA Food Truck Fest

Join Feeding America Southwest Virginia and Big Lick Entertainment on Friday, July 19th 2019 at the Vinton Farmer’s Market and Lee Avenue for an incredible evening of food, music, beverages and fun with all proceeds to benefit Feeding America Southwest Virginia!

Enjoy multiple food trucks, craft beer, live music on the Farmers Market Stage, kids activities and more with FREE entry and of course vendors will have incredible food and beverage options for purchase!