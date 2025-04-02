× Expand Rebecca Saunders Inquiring Minds - 1 Ferrum Park presentation at Ferrum College April 2.

On Wednesday, April 2, Ferrum College will present "Ferrum Park: Community, Advocacy, and the Power of Collective Action" for this week's Inquiring Minds program.

Rebecca Saunders and other members of the board of directors of Friends of Ferrum Park will discuss their work to create the first public recreational and market area in the village of Ferrum. Friends of Ferrum Park is a nonprofit organization that grew out of Ferrum Forward only two years ago. Both organizations are groups of residents who share a desire to improve the quality of life in western Franklin County. In October 2024, they purchased an 84-acre parcel of land adjoining Ferrum College, which was owned by the county but undeveloped for 28 years.

Based on community feedback, most of the property will be preserved in its natural state in order to serve citizens of the local area as a nature park and event space, open and accessible to all. ​A weekly farm and craft market has been growing each year on the park property along with other community events. This presentation will tell the incredible story of community and political activism by citizens wanting to preserve the natural environment and revitalize the cultural, economic, and social life of their rural village.

The Inquiring Minds series offers lively, informal presentations and activities on various interesting topics for the entire community. Stanley Library at Ferrum College presents the series on most Wednesdays during the academic year, in the LEaP Studio on the library’s main floor during the campus's community hour from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information about Ferrum Park, see https://www.yourferrumpark.com, or Ferrum Park in Facebook.