Festival De Mayo
to
The Rivers Edge Park Roanoke, Virginia
×
Roanoke County
Join us as we partner with the Latinas Network and La Liga Union to celebrate the diversity, history and culture of the Latin communities of in Central and Southwest Virginia.
This inaugural event will be bright and cheerful, including music, dance, food, shopping and a soccer tournament.
Proceeds will benefit the Latinas Network charity.
Info
The Rivers Edge Park Roanoke, Virginia
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Sports