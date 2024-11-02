× Expand The Electric Pickle Co. FESTIVAL of the GREEN DEMON.. All Souls Day

The Green Demon is loose once again. This year we are shutting down Main Street in front of Bloom Restaurant in Wasena for a block rocking good time!

Join us for an evening filled with celebration, music, dancing, food and drink.

Local restaurants Bloom, Food Hut, RND and Crème Fresh will be showcasing their best dishes.

Local Brews: Blindhouse Beer Co. and Heliotrope Brewery

Full bar with specialty cocktails

Soundtrack will be a wicked mix of funk, soul, left field disco, classic house, latin jazz and tropical.

Deejays:

Tomas C (Magic City Discos), Stimulator Jones (Stones Throw Records) and from the swamp lands of South Florida.. DJ Boomerang.

Art installations by: Daisy Art Parade

Come celebrate with us and indulge in the vibrant atmosphere of our community.

Grab your friends, put on your dancing shoes, join us for a drink and a disco.

It's going to be glorious...

Presale Tickets Here: https://FestivalGreenDemon.eventbrite.com