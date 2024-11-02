FESTIVAL of the GREEN DEMON.. All Souls Day
to
Bloom Restaurant 1109 Main St SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24015
The Electric Pickle Co.
FESTIVAL of the GREEN DEMON.. All Souls Day
The Green Demon is loose once again. This year we are shutting down Main Street in front of Bloom Restaurant in Wasena for a block rocking good time!
Join us for an evening filled with celebration, music, dancing, food and drink.
Local restaurants Bloom, Food Hut, RND and Crème Fresh will be showcasing their best dishes.
Local Brews: Blindhouse Beer Co. and Heliotrope Brewery
Full bar with specialty cocktails
Soundtrack will be a wicked mix of funk, soul, left field disco, classic house, latin jazz and tropical.
Deejays:
Tomas C (Magic City Discos), Stimulator Jones (Stones Throw Records) and from the swamp lands of South Florida.. DJ Boomerang.
Art installations by: Daisy Art Parade
Come celebrate with us and indulge in the vibrant atmosphere of our community.
Grab your friends, put on your dancing shoes, join us for a drink and a disco.
It's going to be glorious...
Presale Tickets Here: https://FestivalGreenDemon.eventbrite.com