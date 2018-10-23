Before You File: Everything You Need to Know About the New Tax Law A FREE VSCPA Workshop

The Virginia Society of CPAs (VSCPA) is hosting a FREE workshop- Before You File: Everything You Need to Know about the New Tax Law on Tuesday, Oct. 23 from 10 – 12:00 p.m. at the South County Library in Roanoke at 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke, VA 24018.

The workshop will include a general overview of the new tax law and cover the following topics:

• Itemized deductions

• Homeownership

• Charitable Giving

• Gift and Estate Taxation

• Education and Children

• Retirement Planning

• Health Care

This workshop is brought to you as part of our ongoing Financial Fitness efforts in Virginia.

