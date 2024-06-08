Fill In The Blanks Theatre
Community High School 302 Campbell Ave. SE, Roanoke, Virginia
A fundraiser for Downtown Roanoke's new Community Theatre. Six brand new 10-minute plays with words left out of script that audience will fill in. Who knows what will happen? $10 admission, purchase online at beartheatre.com or at the door on Saturday at Community High School 302 Campbell Ave. SE. Our first play - Crimes of the Heart - opens July 19.
Info
Art & Exhibitions, Comedy