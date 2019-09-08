Film Photography Series

× Expand Taubman Museum of Art. Bring your choice of camera and film to this photography class!

This is a black and white film photography class. Bring whatever film camera or format you wish to use (i,e, 35mm, 120, or sheet film). Instructor David Rehor will illustrate a “how to” session for DIY processing at home. You will discuss the importance of black and white film for artistic purposes, cover many interesting techniques inherent to black and white imagery, and students will learn about the fine print. You will also do some shooting around town. Cost for series: $80 general public, $64 members. This class is offered three consecutive Sundays in Sept.: 8th, 15th, and 22nd.