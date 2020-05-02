Film Screening: "The Art of Being Loved"
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Join us for a special night as we screen the first feature-length drama ever made in the Hollins film department by an undergraduate film major. Hannah Thompson’s film The Art of Being Loved follows Olivia Green and her friends as they navigate their last semester of high school, and ask the question “where are you going next?” It’s about four lesbian best friends, four different futures, and one secret that could change everything. Q&A after the screening. Free admission.
