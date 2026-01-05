FILTER | FINGER ELEVEN | LOCAL H

× Expand Courtesy Salem Civic Center

Filter, Finger Eleven and Local H are heading out on tour together with a stop in Salem on March 17th. The three bands are no strangers to each other. Most recently Filter's Richard Patrick recorded the single “Blue Sky Mystery” with Finger Eleven, which is featured on “Last Night on Earth,” Finger Eleven’s latest release – their first studio album in a decade. The song is currently top 10 on Canadian Active Rock Radio Charts. Filter has toured with Local H multiple times including the summer of 2014 and as recently as 2024. All three bands have played multiple festivals together over the last two decades. 1 show, 3 bands. Don’t miss it!

TICKETS: $44.00 | $64.00 | $74.00

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS