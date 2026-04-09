Fine Jewelry Buying Event
to
Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia
©Jewells Fine Jewelry
Buying event at Jewells Fine Jewelry
Professional in-person evaluations and competitive purchase offers in-store.
Have estate jewelry, diamonds, or a luxury watch you’re no longer wearing?
Bring it in for a private, professional evaluation and a competitive offer, with zero pressure to sell.
Location:
Jewells Fine Jewelry, Roanoke, VA
3741 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014
Dates:
May 4–8, 2026
Hours:
10:00 AM – 5:30 PM Daily
Your Pieces Deserve a Specialist Review
Your jewelry holds history, which is why it deserves a specialist review.
Visit us in-store for an expert evaluation and receive a market-related offer with no obligation to sell.