× Expand ©Jewells Fine Jewelry Buying event at Jewells Fine Jewelry

Professional in-person evaluations and competitive purchase offers in-store.

Have estate jewelry, diamonds, or a luxury watch you’re no longer wearing?

Bring it in for a private, professional evaluation and a competitive offer, with zero pressure to sell.

Location:

Jewells Fine Jewelry, Roanoke, VA

3741 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014

Dates:

May 4–8, 2026

Hours:

10:00 AM – 5:30 PM Daily

Your Pieces Deserve a Specialist Review

Your jewelry holds history, which is why it deserves a specialist review.

Visit us in-store for an expert evaluation and receive a market-related offer with no obligation to sell.