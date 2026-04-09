Fine Jewelry Buying Event

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Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia

Professional in-person evaluations and competitive purchase offers in-store.

Have estate jewelry, diamonds, or a luxury watch you’re no longer wearing?

Bring it in for a private, professional evaluation and a competitive offer, with zero pressure to sell.

Location:

Jewells Fine Jewelry, Roanoke, VA

3741 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014

Dates:

May 4–8, 2026

Hours:

10:00 AM – 5:30 PM Daily

Your Pieces Deserve a Specialist Review

Your jewelry holds history, which is why it deserves a specialist review.

Visit us in-store for an expert evaluation and receive a market-related offer with no obligation to sell.

Info

Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia
Bridal, Business & Career, Fashion Week
+15403453564
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