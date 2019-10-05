Poplar Forest brings history to life with “Fire Bell in the Night” an interactive program focused on the controversial Missouri Compromise of 1820, that essentially ensured the continued enslavement of the men, women and children of Poplar Forest while securing others’ freedom. Visitors interact with historical actors and interpreters in and around Jefferson’s retreat, while they explore the reactions to this political compromise, and the fears and hopes of Thomas Jefferson, the enslaved women and men, and our new nation.

Tours begin at 6:00 p.m. and run every 30 minutes through 8:00 p.m.