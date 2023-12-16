Fire on the Mountain Fundraiser

× Expand Floyd Country Store

The goal of the fundraiser is to raise money for the Floyd County and Patrick County fire departments in the aftermath of the recent wildfires. The event starts at 6:00 PM on Saturday, December 16, and features music from Sammy Shelor & Friends. Admission to the event is free, with all donations going to Floyd and Patrick fire departments. The event will be preceded by a sold out show from Morgan Wade. Proceeds from that show are also going to local fire departments.