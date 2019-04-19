The genealogy and musical roots of FIREFALL run deep into the fertile soil of

American rock and folk rock music. It began with Woodie Guthrie and later, Bob

Dylan, evolving into the Byrds and the Buffalo Springfield. The genre established

by these luminaries continued with Crosby, Stills and Nash, Manassas, The Band,

Neil Young, The Eagles, Poco, Loggins and Messina, The Flying Burrito Brothers,

Gram Parsons and Emmy Lou Harris, Dan Fogelberg, America and FIREFALL. Many

of these participants mingled in the studio and on tour. Individually and

collectively they created a sound that changed the world's musical landscape.

FIREFALL is one of the few surviving bands of this genre, remaining true to its

founding vision and roots despite personnel changes over its 40+ year history. The

band transcends and embraces many industrial labels- rock, soft rock, country

rock, contemporary country, easy listening and Americana.

"I think it's great that in this day and age of trends that change overnight, a kind

of music we helped create 40+ years ago is still around and growing in popularity"

-----Jock Bartley----