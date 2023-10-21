First Bank Fall 5K & 10K Run
Fincastle, VA Fincastle, Virginia
Place
Central Academy Middle School
367 Poor Farm Road
Fincastle, VA US 24090
Description
37 Years! We are pleased to announce that First Bank Fall 5k and 10K run will continue in 2023.
The Botetourt Rotary Club joins us again as a presenter of the race and Botetourt County Public Schools is a primary sponsor of the race. First Bank will remain the title sponsor. We are excited to invite more local businesses and individuals to become involved in the race this year as well. We will have t-shirt sponsorships available for your logo or name to appear on the back of our shirt.
Q&A
- Where do the proceeds from the race go? The race is not designed as a fundraiser, but as an event to bring children and families from the community together for health and fitness. As part of the race, First Bank and the Botetourt Rotary Club award $2000 in scholarships to students from James River and Lord Botetourt. This year, we are continuing to offer shirt sponsorship so that more proceeds will be available to go to the Botetourt Rotary and the charities they choose. We have always kept our entry fees lower than most all races so that students and families can afford to participate. We will do the same this year.
- Will we get swag? Yes! You will receive a custom long sleeve t-shirt. We will order youth medium and youth large shirts as well as all adult sizes again this year. Trophies will still be presented to the schools with the greatest number of participants and the greatest percentage of student's participating.
- Where do we pick up our swag? Early packet dates will be announced. at First Bank's Daleville office located at 1245 Roanoke Road. Packets can also be picked up on race day in the gym at Central Academy Middle School. Student packets for elementary and middle schools will be delivered the week of the race to the schools and given to the school coach.
- How do I volunteer on race day and receive a free race shirt? Adults 18 and older may volunteer. Visit the 2023 First Bank Fall Run Volunteer registration page here!
- Where can I view the results after the race? They will be posted at the Mountain Junkies tent near the starting line and also at this link. https://runsignup.com/Race/Results/129069/