First Bank Fall 5K & 10K Run

Place

Central Academy Middle School

367 Poor Farm Road

Fincastle, VA US 24090

Description

38 Years! First Bank is pleased once again to present the First Bank Fall Run in the historic Town of Fincastle, Virginia. Each year more than 600 local students and adults from far and wide join us for the event.

You or your business have the opportunity to place your logo on our t-shirt as sponsorships are available. Click here for the sponsorship form.

Q&A

Where do the proceeds from the race go? The race is not designed as a fundraiser, but as an event to bring children and families from the community together for health and fitness. As part of the race, First Bank awards $2000 in scholarships to students from James River and Lord Botetourt. This year, we are continuing to offer shirt sponsorship so that more proceeds will be available to go to the Fall Run Scholarship Fund. We have always kept our entry fees lower than most all races so that students and families can afford to participate. We will do the same this year.

Will we get swag? Yes! You will receive a custom long sleeve t-shirt. We will order youth small, medium and youth large shirts as well as all adult sizes again this year. Trophies will still be presented to the schools with the greatest number of participants and the greatest percentage of student's participating.

Where do we pick up our swag? Early packet dates will be announced closer to race day. Packets can also be picked up on race day in the gym at Central Academy Middle School. Student packets for elementary and middle schools will be delivered the week of the race to the schools and given to the school coach.

How do I volunteer on race day and receive a free race shirt? Adults 18 and older may volunteer. Visit the 2024 First Bank Fall Run Volunteer registration page here!

Where can I view the results after the race? They will be posted at the Mountain Junkies tent near the starting line and also at this link.

https://runsignup.com/Race/Results/129069/