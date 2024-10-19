First Bank Fall 5k/10k Run

× Expand First Bank First Bank Fall 5k/10k

Register for the 38th Annual First Bank Fall 5k and 10k Run in the beautiful and historic Town of Fincastle, Virginia, just outside of Roanoke. This year the event features a Pup Run/Walk. Registration fees start at $10 for your pup with a registered runner. Youth registration is $15 and Adults 18+ register for $35. After Oct. 5, fees for all are $40, except pups.