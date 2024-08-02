First Fridays

× Expand Soul Expressions Band Soul Expressions

Soul Expressions is one of Richmond's hottest party bands covering all your favorite tunes. If there were one word to describe Soul Expressions, it would be presence. From the minute this dynamic party band takes the stage, you’ll realize that this is a group at the very top of its game. From their commanding stage presence to powerhouse singing and tight musicianship, Soul Expressions knows how to have a good time – and make sure that everyone in the audience does too. With a crowd-pleasing list of songs and styles, the band covers everything from Motown and classic rock-n-roll to your favorite tunes from the 80s, 90s, 2000s and today, along with a few other gems thrown in to keep the celebration on its feet. Soul Expressions’ expansive repertoire offers everything from James Brown to Bruno Mars and Michael Jackson all served up with the authority that only a seasoned band can provide. This highly sought-after party band includes three of the most powerful vocalists in the business, who along with the band raise the roof wherever they go – from private parties and intimate weddings to big public concerts. In fact, members of Soul Expressions have played all over the world with such notable acts as Missy Elliot, Patti LaBelle, Destiny’s Child, and P-Funk, to name a few. So if you want professionalism, incredible energy, and a sharp sense of style, Soul Expressions will deliver. From slow and soulful to fast and funky, Soul Expressions knows how to grab an audience and never let go.

Are you ready for FUN?

🎟️Gates & Info:

Open at 5:00PM. Tickets are purchased at the gate. This is a cash only event. We have an ATM outside our event and one inside our event. Entry is just $5. Must be 21 or older to attend. No re-entry. See a full listing of the event details on our Facebook page.