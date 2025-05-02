First Fridays: 80Z Nation

Downtown Roanoke Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Event by First Fridays at Five, Inc. in Downtown Roanoke VA! Presented by Bank of Botetourt, net proceeds benefit area non-profits. Tonight's non-profits include Carilion Hospice, Roanoke Area Ministries and Special Olympics! We're hosting a best 80s costume party! If you participated last year, you know how fun it was! Stay tuned for prizes (we've got some good ones) and up your game as the costumes were on fire last year!

Don’t miss this downtown 80s street party!

Tickets $7 at the gate.

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
