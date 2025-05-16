× Expand First Fridays Blue Green Simple Music Festival Facebook Event Cover Photo - 1 First Fridays with On The Border, The Ultimate Eagles Tribute

On the Border - The Ultimate Eagles Tribute pulls it off as well as ANY great Tribute can, treating fans to an authentic concert experience while journeying through The Eagles songbook. The band covers every big hit, from ballads such as “Desperado” and “Lyin’ Eyes” to rockin’ hits such as “Life in the Fast Lane” and “Heartache Tonight” with such accuracy, that listeners may permanently confuse “On the Border” with the real Eagles! It’s truly a masterful sound to witness for yourself. Hitting major concert venues, casinos & festivals around the country, they created so much of a buzz, that in 2015 AXSTV’s hit show, “The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” came calling for them to perform Live on TV at the famous “Whisky a Go Go” in LA. What sets this EAGLES Tribute apart from ANY other, is they were hand selected to emulate both the sound and overall feel each Eagles member. They perform that particular Eagles member’s vocals & musical parts. Their passion, showmanship and precise attention to replicating the details of the Eagles music, has earned them critical acclaim, name recognition and a very loyal following. Together, they reproduce the recordings of the Eagles catalog with stunning guitar work, multi lead vocalists and the 6 part harmonies have been said to capture the feeling of being at an actual Eagles concert!

Local Favorites, Five Dollar Shake open the show!

🎟️Gates & Info:

Open at 5:00PM. Tickets are purchased at the gate. Entry for this event is $10. This is a cash only event - we have an ATM near our event and one inside our event. Must be 21 or older to attend. No re-entry.

🍔Food:

We have delicious food for sale from Mountain Grille Food Truck. They offer a great menu in addition to non-alcoholic beverages.

🅿️Event Parking Instructions:

Please park at the Williamson Parking Deck (free after 5:00pm) or anywhere in Downtown Roanoke that is convenient. We're a quick walk from the Downtown area to Franklin Road where all events are held.

🪑Seating:

Please bring your own chair, all bags are subject to search.

🍺🍻🍷The Good Stuff:

16oz. beer sangria, club cocktails and hard seltzers available for purchase for just $5. Our featured craft brewer rotates per event. We have domestic favorites as well. Stay tuned for more information on the featured craft brewer as the event gets closer.

🚫Please No:

weapons | coolers or outside containers | outside food or beverage | tents or umbrellas | pets | backpacks