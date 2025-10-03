First Fridays with Bottom of The Barrel

× Expand First Fridays Bottom of the Barrel

Event by First Fridays at Five, Inc. in Downtown Roanoke VA! Presented by Bank of Botetourt, net proceeds benefit area non-profits. Tonight's non-profits include Local Colors, RUC -Captain Grimes & Adult Care Center. Help us raise money for local charities!

🍺 🍷 $7 🎸

🎸The Band: BANANAS AT LARGE

This FUN group of talented musicians will rock your world.

The Artists:

Chuck Johnson

Will Meeks

Bim Gardner

Tim Otey

Playing the best funk and rock and roll of the 70's and 80's - what a fun group of local musicians!

🎟️Gates & Info:

Open at 5:00PM. Tickets are purchased at the gate. This is a cash only event. We have an ATM outside our event and one inside our event. Entry is just $7. Must be 21 or older to attend. No re-entry.

Food:

We have delicious food for sale from Mountain Grille. They offer a great menu in addition to non-alcoholic beverages. Check them out!

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

🅿️Event Parking Instructions:

Please park at the Williamson Parking Deck (free after 5:00pm) or anywhere in Downtown Roanoke that is convenient. We're a quick walk from the Downtown area to Franklin Road where all events are held.

🪑Seating:

Please bring your own chair, all bags are subject to search.

🍺🍻🍷The Good Stuff:

Beer, sangria, club cocktails and hard seltzers available for purchase. Our featured craft brewer rotates per event. We have domestic favorites as well. Stay tuned for more information on the featured craft brewer as the event gets closer.

https://www.facebook.com/pashortdist

🚫Please No:

weapons | coolers or outside containers | outside food or beverage | tents or umbrellas | pets | backpacks