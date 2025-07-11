First Fridays with The Delaneys

× Expand The Delaneys bottom of the barrel - 1 The Delaneys

Event by First Fridays at Five, Inc. in Downtown Roanoke VA! Presented by Bank of Botetourt & Michelob Ultra net proceeds benefit area non-profits. Tonight's non-profits include: The Virginia Museum of Transportation, Local Colors and YMCA - Gainsboro!

🎸The Band:

The Delaneys - Bringing the party - playing all your favorite hits from every decade! These guys are travelling in from Pittsburg, PA! Don't miss your chance to catch them!

🎟️Gates & Info:

Open at 5:00PM. Tickets are purchased the day of the event at the gate. Entry is just $7. Must be 21 or older to attend. No re-entry.

Food:

We have delicious food for sale from El Gordo's Food Truck. They offer a great menu in addition to non-alcoholic beverages.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

🅿️Event Parking Instructions:

Please park at the Williamson Parking Deck (free after 5:00pm) or anywhere in Downtown Roanoke that is convenient. We're a quick walk from the Downtown area to Franklin Road where all events are held.

🪑Seating:

Please bring your own chair, all bags are subject to search.

🍺🍻🍷The Good Stuff:

Beer, sangria, club cocktails and hard seltzers available for purchase. Our featured craft brewer rotates per event. We have domestic favorites as well. Stay tuned for more information on the featured craft brewer as the event gets closer.

https://www.facebook.com/pashortdist

🚫Please No:

weapons | coolers or outside containers | outside food or beverage | tents or umbrellas | pets | backpacks