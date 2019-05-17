First Fridays - Fuzzy Logic

Presented by HomeTown Bank and Budweiser, join us for a brilliant night of music and FUN as Fuzzy Logic hits the stage! You do not want to miss this epic event! Admission is just $5 and adult beverages are on sale for $5! Look for your favorite #craftbeer selections and stay tuned for detail on our featured #brewery and food truck per event!

We are the original downtown party with a purpose and we've been raising money for local charities since 1989! Charities scheduled for this event include: The Salvation Army Roanoke, Hope Tree and Pathfinders for the Greenway!. Bring your friends, co-workers and neighbors and plan to have a great night!

Thank you to our Corporate partners who include HomeTown Bank, Grand Home Furnishings, Budweiser, Aetna Healthcare, City Magazine, WDBJ7, Valley Business FRONT, iHeartRadio Roanoke-Lynchburg, All The Hits JJS, Wrov-the Rock of Virginia 1079 WYYD, Mix 93.5 Roanoke STEVE FM Roanoke

Please no outside food, beverage, pets, weapons, pop up tents or umbrellas. Bags subject to search. ID's required.