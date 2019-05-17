First Fridays - Fuzzy Logic

to Google Calendar - First Fridays - Fuzzy Logic - 2019-05-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - First Fridays - Fuzzy Logic - 2019-05-17 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - First Fridays - Fuzzy Logic - 2019-05-17 17:00:00 iCalendar - First Fridays - Fuzzy Logic - 2019-05-17 17:00:00

Downtown Roanoke 510 Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Presented by HomeTown Bank and Budweiser, join us for a brilliant night of music and FUN as Fuzzy Logic hits the stage! You do not want to miss this epic event! Admission is just $5 and adult beverages are on sale for $5! Look for your favorite #craftbeer selections and stay tuned for detail on our featured #brewery and food truck per event!

We are the original downtown party with a purpose and we've been raising money for local charities since 1989! Charities scheduled for this event include: The Salvation Army Roanoke, Hope Tree and Pathfinders for the Greenway!. Bring your friends, co-workers and neighbors and plan to have a great night!

Thank you to our Corporate partners who include HomeTown Bank, Grand Home Furnishings, Budweiser, Aetna Healthcare, City Magazine, WDBJ7, Valley Business FRONT, iHeartRadio Roanoke-Lynchburg, All The Hits JJS, Wrov-the Rock of Virginia 1079 WYYD, Mix 93.5 Roanoke STEVE FM Roanoke

Please no outside food, beverage, pets, weapons, pop up tents or umbrellas. Bags subject to search. ID's required.

Info

Downtown Roanoke 510 Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
to Google Calendar - First Fridays - Fuzzy Logic - 2019-05-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - First Fridays - Fuzzy Logic - 2019-05-17 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - First Fridays - Fuzzy Logic - 2019-05-17 17:00:00 iCalendar - First Fridays - Fuzzy Logic - 2019-05-17 17:00:00