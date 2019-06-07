First Fridays - Leggz and Gasoline Alley

Presented by HomeTown Bank and Bud Light, the 2019 season continues with local favorites Leggz and Gasoline Alley! These talented musicians will blow you away! Do not miss this epic event! Admission is just $5 and adult beverages are on sale for $5! LADIES GET IN FREE! Look for your favorite #craftbeer selections and stay tuned for detail on our featured brewery and food truck per event!

We are the original downtown party with a purpose and we've been raising money for local charities since 1989! Tonight's charities include: Roanoke Opera, Healing Strides and LOA. Bring your friends, co-workers and neighbors and plan to have a great night!

Thank you to our Corporate partners who include HomeTown Bank Grand Home Furnishings, Bud Light, Aetna, City Magazine, WDBJ7, Valley Business FRONT, iHeartRadio Roanoke-Lynchburg,

Please no outside food, beverage, pets, weapons, pop up tents or umbrellas. Bags subject to search. ID's required.