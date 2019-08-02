First Fridays - On The Border

Back by popular demand and presented by American National Bank & Trust Company and Bud Light, On The Border - the Ultimate Eagles Tribute returns as a crowd favorite! Admission is just $5 and adult beverages are on sale for $5! Look for your favorite #craftbeer selections and stay tuned for detail on our featured #brewery and food truck per event!

We are the original downtown party with a purpose and we've been raising money for local charities since 1989! Tonight's charities include: Feeding America Southwest Virginia, Botetourt County Education Foundation and Blue Ridge Literacy. Bring your friends, co-workers and neighbors and plan to have a great night!

Thank you to our Corporate partners who include American National Bank & Trust Company, Bud Light, Grand Home Furnishings, Aetna, City Magazine, Valley Business FRONT, 96.3 WROV, Mix 93.5 Roanoke, All The Hits JJS, 1079 WYYDSTEVE FM Roanoke and P.A. Short Distributing

Please no outside food, beverage, pets, weapons, pop up tents or umbrellas. Bags subject to search. ID's required.