First Fridays - Superhold

Downtown Roanoke 510 Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Rocking the streets of Downtown Roanoke, Superhold returns for an epic night of fun! Presented by American National Bank & Trust Company and Bud Light you will want to be at this party! Admission is just $5.00 and adult beverages are on sale for $5! Look for your favorite #craftbeer selections and stay tuned for detail on our featured #brewery and food truck per event!

We are the original downtown party with a purpose and we've been raising money for local charities since 1989! Tonight's charities include Kiwanis Club of Roanoke Virginia, Roanoke Valley SPCA and Southwest Virginia Ballet: . Bring your friends, co-workers and neighbors and plan to have a great night!

Thank you to our Corporate partners who include American National Bank & Trust Company, Bud Light, Grand Home Furnishings, Aetna, City Magazine, WDBJ7, Valley Business FRONT, Stevefm Virginia, All The Hits JJS, 1079 WYYD, Mix 93.5 Roanoke, 96.3 WROV, iHeartRadio Roanoke-Lynchburg, and P.A. Short Distributing

Please no outside food, beverage, pets, weapons, pop up tents or umbrellas. Bags subject to search. ID's required.

Downtown Roanoke 510 Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
