First Fridays - The Kings

Presented by American National Bank & Trust Company and Bud Light, The Kings return to play your favorite tunes! Their brass section will knock your sox off! Admission is just $5 and adult beverages are on sale for $5! Look for your favorite #craftbeer selections and stay tuned for detail on our featured #brewery and food truck per event!

We are the original downtown party with a purpose and we've been raising money for local charities since 1989! Tonight's charities include: Blue Ridge Literacy, The Salvation Army Roanoke and Project Support, Inc. Bring your friends, co-workers and neighbors and plan to have a great night!

Thank you to our Corporate partners who include American National Bank & Trust Company, Grand Home Furnishings, Bud Light Aetna, City Magazine, Valley Business FRONT, WDBJ7, All The Hits JJS, 96.3 WROV, 1079 WYYD, Stevefm VirginiaMix 93.5 Roanoke

Please no outside food, beverage, pets, weapons, pop up tents or umbrellas. Bags subject to search. ID's required