First Fridays: The Worx

Event by First Fridays at Five, Inc. in Downtown Roanoke VA! Net proceeds benefit area non-profits. Tonight's non-profits include: Troutville Volunteer Fire Department, Captain Grimes, and Blue Ridge Literacy. Help us raise money for local charities! Get this epic season finale on your radar!

The Band:

The WORX is an award winning Mid-Atlantic regional band, who has been entertaining audiences for 30 years. The professional musicianship, variety, and versatility will impress the hardest critics and leave you wanting to see more.

Gates & Info:

Open at 5:00PM. Tickets are purchased at the gate. Entry is just $5. Must be 21 or older to attend. No re-entry.

Food:

We have delicious food for sale from Mountain Grille Food Truck. They offer a great menu in addition to non-alcoholic beverages.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

Event Parking Instructions:

Please park at the Williamson Parking Deck (free after 5:00pm) or anywhere in Downtown Roanoke that is convenient. We're a quick walk from the Downtown area to Franklin Road where all events are held.

Seating:

Please bring your own chair, all bags are subject to search.

The Good Stuff:

Beer, sangria, club cocktails and hard seltzers available for purchase. Our featured craft brewer rotates per event. We have domestic favorites as well. Stay tuned for more information on the featured craft brewer as the event gets closer.

Please No: weapons | coolers or outside containers | outside food or beverage | tents or umbrellas | pets | backpacks

