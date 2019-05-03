First Fridays - The Worx

Presented by HomeTown Bank and Budweiser, the 2019 season opens with a BANG as The Worx! hits center stage! You do not want to miss this epic event! Admission is just $5 and adult beverages are on sale for $5! ! Look for your favorite #craftbeer selections and stay tuned for detail on our featured #brewery and food truck per event!

We are the original downtown party with a purpose and we've been raising money for local charities since 1989! Tonight's charities include: Botetourt County Education Foundation, Bradley Free Clinic and Carilion Clinic Hospice. Bring your friends, co-workers and neighbors and plan to have a great night!

Thank you to our Corporate partners who include HomeTown Bank, Grand Home Furnishings, Budweiser, Aetna, City Magazine, WDBJ7, Valley Business FRONT, iHeartRadio Roanoke-Lynchburg, All The Hits JJS, Wrov-the Rock of Virginia Mix 93.5 Roanoke Stevefm Virginia

Please no outside food, beverage, pets, weapons, pop up tents or umbrellas. Bags subject to search. ID's required.

Downtown Roanoke 510 Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
