First Fridays - The Worx

Presented by HomeTown Bank and Budweiser, the 2019 season opens with a BANG as The Worx! hits center stage! You do not want to miss this epic event! Admission is just $5 and adult beverages are on sale for $5! ! Look for your favorite #craftbeer selections and stay tuned for detail on our featured #brewery and food truck per event!

We are the original downtown party with a purpose and we've been raising money for local charities since 1989! Tonight's charities include: Botetourt County Education Foundation, Bradley Free Clinic and Carilion Clinic Hospice. Bring your friends, co-workers and neighbors and plan to have a great night!

Thank you to our Corporate partners who include HomeTown Bank, Grand Home Furnishings, Budweiser, Aetna, City Magazine, WDBJ7, Valley Business FRONT, iHeartRadio Roanoke-Lynchburg, All The Hits JJS, Wrov-the Rock of Virginia Mix 93.5 Roanoke Stevefm Virginia

Please no outside food, beverage, pets, weapons, pop up tents or umbrellas. Bags subject to search. ID's required.