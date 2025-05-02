× Expand First Fridays at Five, Inc. Violet Divorce Party Facebook Event Cover - 1 First Fridays Season Kick Off

The 80’s party of the summer is coming to Downtown Roanoke, VA! Based out of Greensboro, NC, 80z Nation is the Premier NC 80s Pop Tribute Band! Covering, Rick Springfield to Prince and everything in between! If you are stuck in the 80’s this is the time to break out the aquanet hairspray, parachute pants, leg warmers and jelly shoes to join us for a TOTALLY AWESOME 80’s event! We're having a costume contest with amazing prizes including a $500 Amazon gift card!

Gates & Info:

Open at 5:00PM. Tickets are purchased at the gate - only. Entry is just $7. Must be 21 or older to attend. No re-entry.

🍔Food:

We have delicious food for sale from Mountain Grille Food Truck. They offer a great menu in addition to non-alcoholic beverages.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

🅿️Event Parking Instructions:

Please park at the Williamson Parking Deck (free after 5:00pm) or anywhere in Downtown Roanoke that is convenient. We're a quick walk from the Downtown area to Franklin Road where all events are held.

🪑Seating:

Please bring your own chair, all bags are subject to search.

🚫Please No:

weapons | coolers or outside containers | outside food or beverage | tents or umbrellas | pets | backpacks