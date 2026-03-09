FJ - A Tribute to Foreigner & Journey

× Expand Courtesy Harvester Performance Center

Featuring Vocalists from AMERICAN IDOL!

"The music and energy of two legendary stadium rock bands comes together in one electrifying show! Their repertoire of classics hits by Foreigner and Journey provide a crowd-pleasing night of unforgettable music. Get your wine coolers, mullets and stone washed jean vests ready for a night of sing along debauchery and dance grooves that will pop you from your seats. From heartwarming power ballads like "Faithfully," "I Want to Know What Love Is," to anthems like "Feels Like The First Time," "Don't Stop Believin'," "Cold As Ice" and "Any Way You Want It," Foreigners Journey - A Tribute to Foreigner & Journey featuring vocalists from American Idol are more than a tribute band. They're a time machine, and their energy is infectious!"

Featuring 2X Tony Nominated Star of Broadway's Rock of Ages and American Idol Icon - CONSTANTINE MAROULIS! Their repertoire of classics by Foreigner and Journey provide a crowd-pleasing night of unforgettable music. Not only heightened to new levels with the addition of Constantine, expect added "Rock Of Ages" mash ups that will take you right back to the Sunset Strip!! Get ready for a night of sing along and dance grooves that will pop you from your seats. From heartwarming power ballads like "Faithfully," "I Want to Know What Love Is," to anthems like "Hot Blooded," "Separate Ways," "Jukebox Hero" and "Don't Stop Believin'," FJ with Constantine Maroulis are more than a tribute band. They're a time machine, and their energy is infectious!"

Doors open: 7:00 p.m. | Show starts: 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: Premium Reserved - $86 | Regular Reserved - $66 | VIP Tables - $391

Purchase Tickets Here