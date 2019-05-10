Flat Pickin' Fridays-7 Mile Ford!

The FIFTH annual Bank of Botetourt Flat Pickin' Fridays kicks off with one of your favorites, 7 Mile Ford!

Entry is only $5 at the gate, kids 12 and under are FREE. Don't miss the biggest concert series in the valley!

Sponsored by Bank of Botetourt, PA Short Distributing, Wireless Zone, Burchett Homes, WFXR News and 94.9 Star Country.

Produced by Big Lick Entertainment. Benefiting Council of Community Services.