The Bank of Botetourt – Flat Pickin’ Fridays country concert series is back for our 6th annual series at Daleville Town Center! Presented by Extreme Design Asphalt & Concrete with incredible country music from Nashville and regional favorites on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage! Don’t miss the season opener, Friday, May 8th from 5-9pm with Botetourt raised Low Low Chariot plus incredible singer-songwriters Corey Hunley and Matt Powell all for only FIVE dollars at the door with kids 12 and under always FREE!