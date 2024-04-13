Flatfoot Dance Workshop with Gina Dilg

× Expand Floyd Country Store

Workshop at The Floyd Country Store - Cost is $15

Dancing is a great way to participate in the mountain music tradition, and it’s easy and fun to learn! In this 60-minute session, we’ll learn how flatfooting and clogging is tied to Appalachian String Band music and go through the basic steps to get you comfortable on the dance floor. We’ll also go over how to mix these steps up and learn how to pick up moves on the fly, developing your own personal style. In addition to flatfoot basics, we’ll also go over two-step partner dance for slow songs. Come in comfortable shoes, leather or smooth-soled shoes are best, but anything that doesn’t grip the floor too much works great. Stay for the old time dance with the Lovely Mountaineers at 7:00pm and try out your new moves!