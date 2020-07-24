× Expand Dr Pepper Park Fleetwood Mac Tribute: Rumours comes back to Dr Pepper Park

ALL SHOWS ARE RAIN OR SHINE

SHOW SCHEDULE: (Subject to change without notice)

Shuttle service begins from the Carilion Riverwalk Parking Garage at 5:45pm.

Gates Open at 6pm

Opening band plays from 6:15pm-7:30pm

Tribute Act plays around 7:45pm-9:45pm

TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

Kids 12 and under are FREE in general admission areas only and do not require a ticket.

All food and beverage sales are CASH ONLY. We do have an ATM machine on site.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

We do have an enforced designated smoking area at the venue.

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle. It’s a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

The box office opens on site at 5:45pm. Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

Seating-Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event.

Ticket Prices

Advance:$22.00

Day of: $25.00

Rumours has meticulously put together a show that spares no detail. Recreating the band's legendary persona, in all it's youthful glory from 1975-1987.From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances, Rumours takes you back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren't afraid to put on a show. Relive the rock and roll magic with Rumours.

The band is comprised of Jesika Miller as Stevie Nicks, Rebecca Fishman as Christine McVie, Ned Brower as Mick Fleetwood (Rooney), Taylor Locke as Lindsey Buckingham (Rooney), Nic Johns (The Motels & Ben Lee)