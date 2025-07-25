Fleetwood Mac Tribute: Rumours LA
Dr Pepper Park at The Bridges 9 Old Whitmore Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Courtesy Dr Pepper Park
Rumours was formed in Los Angeles, California, the summer of 2012. Since then, they have traveled all of North America and meticulously put together a show that spares no detail, recreating the band's legendary persona in all its youthful glory from 1975-1987. From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances, Rumours takes you back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren't afraid to put on a show. Relive the rock and roll magic with Rumours!
Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
Ticket prices start at $31.76.
Click here for additional information and to purchase tickets.