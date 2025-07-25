Fleetwood Mac Tribute: Rumours LA

× Expand Courtesy Dr Pepper Park

Rumours was formed in Los Angeles, California, the summer of 2012. Since then, they have traveled all of North America and meticulously put together a show that spares no detail, recreating the band's legendary persona in all its youthful glory from 1975-1987. From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances, Rumours takes you back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren't afraid to put on a show. Relive the rock and roll magic with Rumours!

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $31.76.

