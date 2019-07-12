Fleetwood Mac Tribute: Rumours

Rumours has meticulously put together a show that spares no detail. Recreating the band's legendary persona, in all it's youthful glory from 1975-1987.From period accurate equipment and costumes to spot on characterizations and musical performances, Rumours takes you back to a time when music was still an unbridled cultural experience and bands weren't afraid to put on a show. Relive the rock and roll magic with Rumours.

The band is comprised of Jesika Miller as Stevie Nicks, Rebecca Fishman as Christine McVie, Ned Brower as Mick Fleetwood (Rooney), Taylor Locke as Lindsey Buckingham (Rooney), Nic Johns (The Motels & Ben Lee)