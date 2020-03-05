FLIP Fabrique: "Blizzard"

Blizzard brings us an engaging storyline told through dazzling acrobatics, aerial dance, captivating movement, a dash of comedy, and enchanting live music. Blizzard is the story of a group of friends, each one different from the other, like snowflakes, exploring the awe and wonder of a winter storm. Through the lens of their very special and intimate relationship with winter, FLIP Fabrique brings audiences on a crazy, fun, poetic, and gentle journey in the dead of winter and invites you to get lost in a moment of white wonder. With some of the most exciting circus performers of the moment, all original music performed live, and breathtaking visual poetry, Blizzard is taking the stage by storm!