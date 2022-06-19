Floyd Artisan Trail

× Expand Floyd Center for the Arts Artisan Trail Poster

On Saturday and Sunday, June 18 & 19, 10am – 5pm, Floyd County artisans, farms, galleries, and more will open their doors for this year’s Artisan Trail. Featuring over 30 different individuals and businesses, the Artisan Trail is a years-long tradition in Floyd to celebrate the abundant artistry available in this area. The Artisan Trail is free to attend and invites locals and tourists alike to travel around the county to visit the open studios, see live demos, and purchase one-of-a-kind handmade art and goods.