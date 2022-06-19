Floyd Artisan Trail

to

Floyd County Floyd, Virginia 24091

On Saturday and Sunday, June 18 & 19, 10am – 5pm, Floyd County artisans, farms, galleries, and more will open their doors for this year’s Artisan Trail. Featuring over 30 different individuals and businesses, the Artisan Trail is a years-long tradition in Floyd to celebrate the abundant artistry available in this area. The Artisan Trail is free to attend and invites locals and tourists alike to travel around the county to visit the open studios, see live demos, and purchase one-of-a-kind handmade art and goods.

Info

Floyd County Floyd, Virginia 24091
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs
5407452784
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Floyd Artisan Trail - 2022-06-19 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Floyd Artisan Trail - 2022-06-19 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Floyd Artisan Trail - 2022-06-19 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Floyd Artisan Trail - 2022-06-19 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Floyd Artisan Trail - 2022-06-18 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Floyd Artisan Trail - 2022-06-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Floyd Artisan Trail - 2022-06-18 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Floyd Artisan Trail - 2022-06-18 10:00:00 ical