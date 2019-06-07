Floyd Artisan Trail Tour

The Floyd Artisan Trail June Tour is a FREE 3-day event at over 40 sites across Floyd County with activities at artisan home-studios; galleries and shops; farms and farm markets; and restaurants and lodging sites that promote local food and art.

This year we have many returning and new makers of all kinds. Artisan studios feature fiber arts, jewelry, pottery, fine arts, woodworking, mosaic work, and even gourd crafts.

During the tour, visitor information will be available at the Floyd County Visitor Center, and at Floyd Center for the Arts. Visit either site for brochures, directions. Check out some of the other activities going on at the Art Center during the tour including an opening reception for three new exhibitions.

Updated schedule, details, and printable brochure can be found on our website: www.floydartisantrail.org

Hard-copy tour brochure and maps are available at the Art Center and the Floyd County Visitor Center. For mailed copies and more info: email info@floydartcenter.org or call 540-745-2784.