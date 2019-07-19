Chantilly Farm is the place to be on the weekend of July 19-21, 2019 for the annual Floyd Auto Fair & Vintage Swap Meet!

Presented by Chasing SS Cars, this annual event features a judged car show on Saturday and cruise-in's are welcome throughout the weekend!

The huge vintage parts swap hosts vendors from around the region with tools, parts, memorabilia and lots more. If you're a gearhead or simply love to browse unique collections of all things car related, then this show is for you. And don't forget, there's lot of other vendors on-site that will appeal to the entire family!

A delicious variety of foods will be available from vendors on Friday and Saturday, so come hungry!

The judged car show on Saturday, must be registered by noon. Cruise-in vehicles can join us anytime.

Hours for the Floyd Auto Fair & Vintage Swap Meet are as follows:

Friday, July 19, 8:00am-5:00pm $5 admission

Saturday, July 20, 8:00am-5:00pm $7 admission

Sunday, July 21, 8:00am-Noon No admission/Vendor clean-up day: Come out and take advantage of great last-minute deals as our vendors are packing up to head home!

Live music from the Cadillac Rand Band will take place on the main stage, Saturday from 11am-4pm.

Share it with it a friend and makes plans to attend one of the region's hottest classic car events!

Questions? Email erik.herdman@yahoo.com or call (540)577-9672.