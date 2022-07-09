× Expand Floyd Center for the Arts Open House Poster

The Floyd Center for the Arts Open House will be on Saturday, July 9th, 10:00 am-5:00pm! The Center will be having demos and interactive activities happening in all studios, including the forge.

Join us for a super fun day to explore the Center, participate in glass cutting and assembling of a mosaic, stained-glass tabletop, watch as the Old Dominion Blacksmith Association demonstrates forge making tools, and more!

Kids will have a chance to exercise their creativity during exciting art activities!